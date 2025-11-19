Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 202 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.1% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.37.

SYK opened at $359.53 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,453 shares of company stock valued at $185,516,867. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

