Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,564 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $596.31 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

