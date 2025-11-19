Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

BSX stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

