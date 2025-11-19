Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after buying an additional 401,418 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.64.

Shares of PWR opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.47 and its 200-day moving average is $389.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

