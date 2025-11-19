Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,698,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.