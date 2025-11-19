Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

GE stock opened at $296.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.17. The company has a market cap of $312.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

