Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

