Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fairfield University now owns 209,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 81,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

