Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.