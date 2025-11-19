Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $340.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $377.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.15 and a 200 day moving average of $319.23. The company has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

