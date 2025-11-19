Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New $293,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,908,000 after buying an additional 952,419 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $71,192,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 199.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 347,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 76.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,907 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

