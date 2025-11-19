Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New $404,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

