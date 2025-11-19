Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 149,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

