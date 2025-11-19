Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

