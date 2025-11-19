Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,524 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,924,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

