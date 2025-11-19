Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,515,000 after purchasing an additional 595,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.39.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $254.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

