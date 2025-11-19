Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

