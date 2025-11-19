Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $1,369,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $200.30.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

