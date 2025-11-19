Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 3,010 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,436.44 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

