Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $257,000 Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,606.35. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $2,951,605.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

