Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.5714.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 7.7% in the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,891,000.

Atkore Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Atkore has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

