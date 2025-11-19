Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,108 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.10%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

