Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,647 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.