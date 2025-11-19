Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 305,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

