Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,839 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

