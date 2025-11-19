Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,854 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,528,000 after acquiring an additional 618,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,040.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 617,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,047,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,416,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,304,000 after buying an additional 452,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

