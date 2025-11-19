Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IMCB opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.