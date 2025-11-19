Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $877,203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,570 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,766,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $11,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,920. This represents a 86.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price target on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

