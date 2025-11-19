Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 387.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.0%

CARR stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

