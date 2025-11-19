Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $554.50 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.03.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

