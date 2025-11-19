Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after buying an additional 241,820 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 504,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 400,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

