Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

