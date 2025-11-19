Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,247,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 627,581 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 557,959 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 213,486.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 495,289 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 805,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 319,473 shares in the last quarter.

TSPA opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

