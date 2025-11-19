Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $445,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406,400 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 71.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,855,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,238,000 after acquiring an additional 774,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 326,661 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

