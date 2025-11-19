Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,820,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 217,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,108,000 after buying an additional 106,011 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

