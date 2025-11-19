Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,614 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,369,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

