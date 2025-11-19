Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 79 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1%

MELI opened at $2,058.81 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,244.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,369.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.