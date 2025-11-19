Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

