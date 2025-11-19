Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $106,458,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

