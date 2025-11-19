Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $23,349,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

