Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,128.75. This represents a 27.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,392. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.7%

SRE opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

