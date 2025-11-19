Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

