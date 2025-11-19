Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after acquiring an additional 125,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,928,000 after buying an additional 305,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wall Street Zen lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $562.14.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $383.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

