Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 451,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,226,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

