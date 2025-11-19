Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 144.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,834,000 after buying an additional 2,028,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.6%

CCI opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.