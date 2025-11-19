Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

NYSE:NOC opened at $566.77 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

