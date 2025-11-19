Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 502,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIIG opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

