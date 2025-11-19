Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1%

EPD stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

