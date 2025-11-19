Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 640,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 61,202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 179,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

