Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,298,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $306.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.